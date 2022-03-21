WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested and charged after he drove away from a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday night and led deputies on a chase, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were conducting the driver’s license check on Fishel Road in Winston-Salem when, around 11 p.m., a red Dodge Avenger drove up to the checkpoint.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Rashad Marque Johnson, 30, of Winston-Salem, ignored the multiple patrol vehicles with blue lights activated and deputies in reflective vests standing in the road.

The Avenger sped through the checkpoint, and a deputy immediately followed the car in order to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver continued on to Hwy 52 Southbound and threw a bag containing a white powdery substance from the window.

Troopers helped with the pursuit as it continued into Davidson County and successfully deployed tire deflation devices.

The Avenger came to a stop near mile marker 87, and Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Cash and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle, and the Avenger was seized.

Johnson was arrested and charged with:

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony flee to elude

misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, keeping or selling of a controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer

misdemeanor speeding

misdemeanor reckless driving

He received a $25,000 secured bond.