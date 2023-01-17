WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue.

A man, later identified as Kquashand Morgan, 23, of Winston-Salem, was seen running on 23rd Street with a gun. He reportedly went into an abandoned home at 1422 NE 23rd Street and shot a gun inside.

Morgan then ran away and was apprehended on 23rd Street and taken him into custody.

He is being held under a federal detainer for possession of a firearm by a felon at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.