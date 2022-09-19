WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices.

Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place.

The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release.

“Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas Bordo. “Between August 2021 and August 2022, its median asking rent rose by 124 percent. Three other cities—Springfield, Missouri; Anderson, South Carolina; and Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas—also saw rent prices rise by over 100 percent. Even Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which holds the bottom spot in the top ten list, had a 64.1 percent rent increase since last August.”

Bordo says rent prices are rising in most markets due to increased demand for single-family rentals.

Rents for single-family homes have increased more than 36 percent in the past year, while apartment rent has increased by 4.7 percent.

Bordo says that nationwide, rents have only gone up 0.5% between July and August, which he believes signals that rent inflation is slowing down.

The full list is provided below:

) Tuscon, Arizona — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $1,980. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 124% ) Springfield, Missouri — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $1,590. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 123% ) Anderson, South Carolina — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $1,960. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 117.8% ) Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $2,230. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 112.4% ) Austin, Texas — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $2,930. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 86.3% ) Greenville, South Carolina — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $1,950. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 85.7% ) Greely, Colorado — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $2,350. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 80.9% ) Fort Collins, Colorado — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $2,730. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 70.6% ) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $2,365. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 67.1% ) Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Median asking rent in Aug. 2022: $1,580. Change in rent since Aug. 2021: 64.1%