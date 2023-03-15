FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in Forsyth County was taken to the hospital after an assault involving another inmate who faces two charges, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Feb. 27, an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center reportedly assaulted another inmate with a makeshift weapon.

Inmates nearby in the housing unit intervened and stopped the attack.

The makeshift weapon was a small pointed object that was similar to a small pencil.

The victim was wounded twelve times and taken to the hospital. He was examined and taken back tot he jail.

Omar Riossanchez Sanchez, 27, of Winston-Salem, was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of felony possession of a dangerous weapon in prison.

Sanchez was given a $100,000.00 secured bond.

He is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.