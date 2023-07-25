WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homeowner shot and killed a man who was allegedly trying to break into his storage building, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:29 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 4600 block of White Rock Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The caller said that the homeowner had shot an intruder.

When police arrived, they found Christopher Jay Peche, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died despite attempts to save his life.

Investigators believe the homeowners woke up at about 4:25 a.m. as a person was approaching their back door. The homeowner armed himself and went outside to check his property. A loud noise drew the homeowner to his storage building where he saw a person trying to break in. The homeowner confronted the alleged intruder, Peche, and fired a gunshot, striking Peche.

Police say that Peche was a “probation absconder” from Rockingham County at the time of his death.

The homeowners have been “extremely cooperative,” police say.

No charges will be filed.

