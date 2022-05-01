WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in “critical condition” after she was struck in a hit-and-run collision in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers say they came to the 5200-block of Germanton Road at around 1 a.m. on Sunday and found the victim suffering from injuries from the collision.

5200-block of Germanton Road (Google Maps)

The victim was taken to the hospital and police say that they are currently in “critical condition.”

Investigators say the victim had attended a “large party” in the 200-block of Oak Summit Road. After the party was over, the victim and other attendees began walking south on Germanton Road towards their parked cars.

200-block of Oak Summit Road

The group had walked a distance of a little less than a mile before the incident.

Walking distance between 200 Oak Summit Road and 5200 Germanton Road (Google Maps)

Investigators say that while the victim was walking, a car heading south on Germanton Road struck the victim and continued driving away from the area.

Witnesses describe the car as “a dark blue or black 2008-2013 model Honda sedan, possibly a Civic.”

Investigators say that the vehicle sustained front passenger-side damage due to the collision.

Investigators say the suspect’s identity and location of their car remain at large as of this moment.

The Winston-Salem Department says its investigation into the incident “is still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.”

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.