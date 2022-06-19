FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will begin its summer meal program on Monday, to make sure students apart of families who struggle financially, are able to get at least two meals a day while they’re out of school.
The program is something that WSFCS had offered several times in the past.
Meals will be given out to anyone 18 and younger, and there will be no paperwork needed.
Children will be given breakfast and lunch meals that consist of the same nutritional values they receive during the school year.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Thursday at these school-based locations:
- Ashley Elementary
- Atkins High
- Bolton Elementary
- Carver High
- Diggs/Latham Elementary
- East Middle
- Easton Elementary
- Kimmel Farm Elementary
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gibson Elementary
- Glenn High
- Griffith Elementary
- Ibraham Elementary
- Kimberly Park Elementary
- Konnoak Elementary
- Mineral Springs Middle
- Moore Elementary
- Morgan Elementary
- North Hills Elementary
- Northwest Middle
- Old Town Elementary
- Paisley/Lowrance Middle
- Reynolds High
- South Fork Elementary
- Speas Elementary
- Union Cross Elementary
- Walkertown Elementary
Also, the following schools will be serving meals from July 5 through July 28:
- Kennedy/Career Center
- North Forsyth High
- Special Children’s School
The schedule for the in-school meal locations is as follows:
- June 20 through Aug. 11
- Monday through Thursday
- Closed for July 4 holiday
- Reopened from July 5 through July 8
This year, the school district will also be serving lunch meals exclusively from 21 mobile sites that could be modified based on community needs.
The schedule for the mobile meals is as follows:
- Lunch meal service only
- June 20 through Aug. 11
- Monday through Thursday
- Closed for July 4 holiday
- Reopened from July 5 through July 8
Some of the food options available will include:
- Whole grain biscuits
- Healthy varieties of breakfast pizzas made with low-fat cheese and whole grains
- Whole grain chicken nuggets
- Memphis BBQ chicken sandwich
- Fruits and vegetables
- 100% fruit juice
- Low-fat milk
You can also visit https://wsfcs.nutrislice.com for summer menus and locations or download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store.
Text FOOD to 877-877 to find sites near you or visit the Child Nutrition page of the school district’s website.