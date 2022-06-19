FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will begin its summer meal program on Monday, to make sure students apart of families who struggle financially, are able to get at least two meals a day while they’re out of school.

The program is something that WSFCS had offered several times in the past.

Meals will be given out to anyone 18 and younger, and there will be no paperwork needed.

Children will be given breakfast and lunch meals that consist of the same nutritional values they receive during the school year.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Thursday at these school-based locations:

Ashley Elementary

Atkins High

Bolton Elementary

Carver High

Diggs/Latham Elementary

East Middle

Easton Elementary

Kimmel Farm Elementary

Forest Park Elementary

Gibson Elementary

Glenn High

Griffith Elementary

Ibraham Elementary

Kimberly Park Elementary

Konnoak Elementary

Mineral Springs Middle

Moore Elementary

Morgan Elementary

North Hills Elementary

Northwest Middle

Old Town Elementary

Paisley/Lowrance Middle

Reynolds High

South Fork Elementary

Speas Elementary

Union Cross Elementary

Walkertown Elementary

Also, the following schools will be serving meals from July 5 through July 28:

Kennedy/Career Center

North Forsyth High

Special Children’s School

The schedule for the in-school meal locations is as follows:

June 20 through Aug. 11

Monday through Thursday

Closed for July 4 holiday

Reopened from July 5 through July 8

This year, the school district will also be serving lunch meals exclusively from 21 mobile sites that could be modified based on community needs.

The schedule for the mobile meals is as follows:

Lunch meal service only

June 20 through Aug. 11

Monday through Thursday

Closed for July 4 holiday

Reopened from July 5 through July 8

Some of the food options available will include:

Whole grain biscuits

Healthy varieties of breakfast pizzas made with low-fat cheese and whole grains

Whole grain chicken nuggets

Memphis BBQ chicken sandwich

Fruits and vegetables

100% fruit juice

Low-fat milk

You can also visit https://wsfcs.nutrislice.com for summer menus and locations or download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store.

Text FOOD to 877-877 to find sites near you or visit the Child Nutrition page of the school district’s website.