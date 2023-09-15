FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders believe they have a plan to help with the current bus driver shortage.

Right now, the district has 52 open positions.

To combat those numbers, WS/FCS launched a program that would keep bus drivers employed year-round.

Bus Drivers with WS/FCS are usually part-time employees.

The school board approved a new 12-month bus driver program. This means drivers will be behind the wheel year-round.

Executive Director of Transportation Tisha Davidson says the program will also give a pay bump for drivers who are only working 10 months out of the year.

Most drive anywhere from about six hours a day.

Davidson says she got the idea after speaking to a few bus drivers about their needs.

A few months later, the idea came to fruition.

Donald Slade, who has been driving buses for eight years, says it’s an opportunity he didn’t believe would come so soon.

“Now we got bus drivers who could do more during the summertime than having to worry about paying bills and stuff like that,” Slade said.

Slade says the program will also prevent him and his colleagues from having to find a second job to make ends meet.

Davidson tells FOX8 that Forsyth County has 52 buses that need drivers.

According to a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, they are looking for 66 full-time bus drivers and 16 part-time.