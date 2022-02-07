Winston-Salem first responders respond to 69 crashes Monday, including overturned car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Icy conditions across the Piedmont Triad created hazardous road conditions.

That’s the reason first responders urged people to stay off the roads.

In a video posted to the Winston-Salmen Fire Department’s Twitter page, you can see a car turned upside down after sliding off the roadway.

The accident happened in the 2500 block of Old Greensboro Road near Macedonia Worship Center.

Crews have cleaned up from the incident and used a crane to remove the car. Yellow caution tape and skid marks serve as a reminder of the dangers of being out of the icy roads.

Officials tell FOX8 the person inside the car was able to make it out and was treated by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services before being taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in stable condition.

This crash is one of 69 crashes first responders arrived at from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.

About 50 of those were reported in less than four hours.

One woman we spoke to says it took her nearly an hour to make a 20-minute commute. She says she saw five of those crashes as she was on her way to take her son to school.

Officials want to remind everyone that roads are slick, so take your time, drive slowly and stay off the roads if possible.

The crash is under investigation.

We also checked in with High Point police. A spokesperson told FOX8 they received 10 reports of traffic crashes.

Greensboro police say they responded to 32 crashes from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.