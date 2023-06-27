WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — If want to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, you’re in the right place!

Fireworks, food trucks and live music are on tap Saturday evening during Rock Out the Quarry, which is a pre-Fourth of July festival being held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Quarry Park on 2450 Reynolds Park Rd.

Music will be provided by “Darryl Little & Friends,” and ten food trucks are signed up to participate.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Overflow parking with shuttles will be available at the William R. Anderson Jr. Recreation Center, Reynolds Park Golf Course, Salem Lake and the Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lot at 1075 Shalimar Dr.

The access road to Quarry Park is on Reynolds Park Road next to the William R. Anderson Jr. Recreation Center.

The Bolt, White & Blue Stadium Party will be held on Monday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.

The event will feature live music, a cornhole tournament, a free kids zone and more.

The party will end with a fireworks show the same size as the post-game 4th of July show.

Tickets are available online starting at $5.

You can join the Winston-Salem Dash on July 4 at Truist Stadium for a fireworks display.

The local baseball team is set to play against the Hickory Crawdads at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin after the game.

Tickets are available online starting at $10.

Which fireworks are legal for me to use?

In North Carolina, you should have no problem using wire sparklers, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers, string poppers and snappers/drop pops, according to North Carolina General Statute.

You can also use the kind of fireworks that “emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning” so long as they do not detonate, explode, spin, propel themselves through the air, contain more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube or contain more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used.

Here’s the exact language used in the general statute:

Explosive caps designed to be fired in toy pistols, provided that the explosive mixture of the explosive caps shall not exceed twenty-five hundredths (.25) of a gram for each cap.

Snake and glow worms composed of pressed pellets of a pyrotechnic mixture that produce a large, snake-like ash when burning.

Smoke devices consisting of a tube or sphere containing a pyrotechnic mixture that produces white or colored smoke.

Trick noisemakers which produce a small report designed to surprise the user and which include: A party popper, which is a small plastic or paper item containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture. A string protruding from the device is pulled to ignite the device, expelling paper streamers and producing a small report. A string popper, which is a small tube containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture with string protruding from both ends. The strings are pulled to ignite the friction-sensitive mixture, producing a small report. A snapper or drop pop, which is a small, paper-wrapped item containing no more than 16 milligrams of explosive mixture coated on small bits of sand. When dropped, the device produces a small report.

Wire sparklers consisting of wire or stick coated with nonexplosive pyrotechnic mixture that produces a shower of sparks upon ignition. These items must not exceed 100 grams of mixture per item.

Other sparkling devices which emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning, do not detonate or explode, do not spin, are hand-held or ground-based, cannot propel themselves through the air, and contain not more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube, or not more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used. (1947, c. 210, s. 5; 1955, c. 674, s. 1; 1993, c. 437.)