WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter who was shot walked out of the hospital Wednesday.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department Twitter, Ross Flynt headed home from the hospital after he was shot at a Winston-Salem restaurant Friday.

The fire department thanked Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for taking “great care” of Ross. A line of first responders awaited him as he left the facility.



First responders greeting Ross Flynt as he leaves the hospital.

Ross was shot while eating at Kermit’s Friday afternoon. Another man was also shot, and at last check did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Elijah Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point and Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem in connection to this shooting.