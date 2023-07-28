WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —The summer heat can be a lot to handle, especially if you have to be out in it wearing several pounds of heavy gear.

Firefighters do it every day when they are called to crashes, fires and other emergencies in the summer.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is now using one of its vehicles to protect crews.

The Mobile Air and Firefighter Support Truck is stocked with items to help firefighters cool down.

This summer it’s being dispatched to any scene where a firefighter is wearing turnout gear.

On a day when temperatures reach 90 degrees, it can get up to 107 degrees inside their gear.

Safety first is what led the Winston-Salem Fire Department to start sending its mobile air and firefighter support truck known as Air Resource 1 on the road more frequently.

“There may be up to like 30 minutes, 45 minutes of hard work in the extreme heat before you actually get to sit down and get a cold drink of water,” said Capt. Michael Tysinger with Winston-Salem Fire Department Engine 13.

Firefighters suit up in long pants, boots, a coat a hood and a helmet to attack flames no matter how big or small they are.

“Turnout gear is made of three different layers,” Tysinger said. ”You got a thermal barrier, an inner shell and an outer shell as well. So it can get really hot. It don’t breathe very well.”

One person is in command of the Mobile Air and Firefighter Support Truck 24 hours a day.

There are two people who rotate per shift, with up to six people taking turns driving it every other day.

On board the truck, the resources for firefighters include a self-contained breathing apparatus and tools for them to rehab and recover from the heat.

“Bottles of water. We carry cold, wet towels. We carry cooling chairs … Anything we would need after coming out of a fire to kind of get a quick cool down to get us going again,” Tysinger said.

Firefighters spend 15 minutes in rehab with the Mobile Air and Firefighter Support Unit after every scene getting their blood pressure checked before and after leaving rehab.

“On every working fire, you’re probably going to have 15 to 20 people who actually go in, fight fire, do overhaul or ventilation … Anyone who has entered the ideal age atmosphere must go through a rehab prior to leaving the scene,” Tysinger said.

Firefighters take off their turnout gear and drink two bottles of water before ever stepping into rehab with Air Resource 1.

In addition to Air Resource 1, every fire engine in Winston-Salem has a five-gallon cooler filled with ice and water.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department has a general rule for firefighters. If the heat index reaches 90 degrees, they stop non-fire suppression activities.