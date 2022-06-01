WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering to test your smoke alarm free of charge as a part of “Smoke Alarm Saturday.”

The smoke alarm checks will be happening in the area of Grant Avenue on Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Grant Avenue and surrounding area (Google Maps)

If you live near Grant Avenue and would like to have your smoke alarm checked, contact theresak@cityofws.org or (336) 407-1343.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department released the following statement:

“Smoke Alarm Saturday is a one-day, statewide, smoke alarm canvassing event to bring awareness of the need to have working smoke alarms in homes. Fire departments across North Carolina come together on the first Saturday in June, to help educate their communities on how to be as safe as possible in a home fire.“