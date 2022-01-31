Winston-Salem fire crews battle blaze at fertilizer business

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters are working to put out a fire on Monday night.

The fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on 4440 Cherry Street.

The 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area are asked to take an alternate route.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.