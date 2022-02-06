Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire: Hotspots ‘few in number and small in size’ Sunday as fire dies down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The fire at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant appears to be nearing its end.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, crews were on-site Sunday working on cleaning while still being cautious of hotspots.

(Courtesy of Winston-Salem Fire Department)

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said the remaining hot spots are “few in number and small in size” and smoke emissions are now “very low.”

The FCEAP expects the impact on local air quality to be “very low to nonexistent” as the fire continues to die down, so long as there aren’t additional flare-ups.

Crews plans to continue monitoring the area immediately around the site and nearby areas for as long as needed.