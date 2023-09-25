WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem native Trevor Ward won the Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday night in stunning fashion, racing door to door for the final laps.

Ward and defending winner Peyton Sellers restarted with just a handful of laps left side by side, but it was fellow Carolinas late model star Landon Huffman who became the biggest threat and slammed doors over and over again for the final two laps around the short track, back and forth with Ward, fighting inch by inch for the win at the biggest late model stock race of the year, blue-collar triad racer Ward finally taking the checkered flag.

“What I meant by the blue-collar deal is it’s just me and Corbin in the shop working, one of my best friends,” Ward said. “We’ve been friends since the second grade, and he’s stuck in with me for a long time. My dad worked out of his shop in Wallburg right outside Winston-Salem, and we’ve slowly built it up, and it’s great. I am blessed in every way possible, and I wouldn’t be here without the good Lord above.”

He also earned the triple crown award for success at Langley Speedway, South Boston and finally Martinsville, the three biggest Virginia late model races in the country, earning an additional $7,000 payout.

Huffman finished second followed by Carson Kvapil, Sellers and Doug Barnes to round out the top 5.