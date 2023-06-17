WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Friday night drive-by shooting that left two men in critical condition.

At around 10:57 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to a report of discharging firearms and a shooting on the 2000 block of Dacian Street.

At the scene, police found two men inside a home, “both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” Officers performed lifesaving efforts until Winston-Salem firefighters and EMS arrived and took over medical aid.

The two victims were both taken to a local hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that both victims were standing outside when a “white four-door vehicle” drove past their location and fired several rounds in their direction. One of the men was struck in the chest by the gunfire and the other victim was struck in his left torso and upper right thigh.

Police say that the victims were “intentional targets” in the shooting and that it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are still at the scene conducting follow-up. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.