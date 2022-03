WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police say they got to the scene of a shooting on Indiana Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, nor have any suspect details.

This is a developing situation, as we get more details we will update.