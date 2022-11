WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Liberty Street at 24th Street are closed on Wednesday night due to a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and choose an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.