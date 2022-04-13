WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Stocked Pot Fun Culinary Events, a Winston-Salem family-owned company, partnered with Braswell Family Farms out of Nash County to hard-boil 18,000 eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll next week.

Of those 18,000 eggs, 14,000 were dyed in five different colors and 4,000 were left undyed so children can decorate the eggs themselves during the event.

“We were asked by Braswell Family Farms to take on this gigantic task,” The Stocked Pot Executive Chef Andrew C. McMillan said in a release. “Braswell Family Farms donated 18,000 eggs for this exciting event. It took our team of chefs two days of prep and five days of hard boiling and dying 18,000 eggs.

“A special thank you goes out to our team of sous chefs for the amazing job they did on this very exciting day at the White House. “This is very exciting for our family and chefs to participate in an American Easter tradition dating back to 1878,” McMillan added.

The White House Easter Egg Roll will be held on April 18. A tradition that started in 1878, the Egg Roll was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.