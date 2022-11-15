FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County student is reminding people in her community that even in their darkest days, they are not alone.

“A lot of times, people only hear about [mental illness] when life is unfortunately lost, and we’re coming out saying ‘no matter what you struggle with, anxiety, depression or any sort of mental health concern, it is equally valid,'” Abigail Merhoff said.

Merhoff is a junior at Wesleyan Christian academy. She watched friends and family face some of their darkest days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s now fighting for those friends, people she loves and people she doesn’t know by assembling

“I think mental health has been put on the background and been put aside, and the candle is to shed light on what a lot of people have been keeping to themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Merhoff said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem on Sunday and walked a two-mile loop to illuminate the problem in the first-ever “Stroll Into Light.”

They allowed people to share their stories, and counselors like Brittany Todd made themselves available for anyone who needed to talk to a professional.

“There’s definitely been an increase in our teens and adolescents here in the past couple of years…mental health is its own pandemic. Everyone has something going on,” Todd said.

She says if you feel yourself starting to sink, the best place to start is doing something that makes you happy.

Merhoff hopes her efforts change lives.

“There’s something after what you’re going through. You have to get through what you’re going through right now, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Merhoff said.

Merhoff’s goal is to make this event happen across the Pidemont Triad. She wants every school to host its own walk and tailor it to its students and staff.