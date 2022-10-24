WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Business owners and crime prevention organizations are coming up with more ways to help the youth steer away from gun violence after a shooting over the weekend in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse.

Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the restaurant when the person pulled a gun out and started shooting.

Investigators said the victim ran through an alleyway of the restaurant that is connected to the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building. They also found several case shells on the ground and two bullet holes that hit the building, fortunately, it was closed.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old victim did know about the shooter and multiple people are now working with investigators for questioning to find the shooter.

Nearby Businesses said they will not let the city they love become overrun with violence.

“I know how much hard work has been put in it for all our businesses to make this a safe place and to see it back step any, it’s disheartening to see that happening but I know a lot of us aren’t going to give that up,” said Stewart Knight, Operational direction of Art for Art’s Sake.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the shooting. Winston Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he is aware of Friday’s isolated shooting and that’s why programs like ‘Cure Violence’ have joined the city to help with the youth’s ongoing violence.

“This was an altercation between two individuals that knew each other, but concerning factor is that one of the parties resorted to using a gun to address the dispute. This is exactly the issues that our CURE violence initiative is intended to address.” -Winston Salem Mayor, Allen Joines

Knight said he and business owners have been working with the community programs. As a way to lend a hand in the city and help the youth to a brighter future.

Kayla Steele, Lead Outreach Specialist and Cofounder of Project X said a person who works closely with troubled youth to help prevent crimes in the city, there’s plenty of work to be done.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, and we all have to be okay with that and we have to be intentional about pushing forward even when it’s hard. It’s heart breaking sometimes,” said Steele.

Steele said the police are working to combat crime, but the community needs to do their part in helping to better the future of the city.

Steele said one way the community can help is by volunteering time and showing the youth that there are people in the community that cares or by mentoring.

Stelle said ‘Project X’ will be helping to ‘Outrun Violence’ with a 5K March 2023 at Salem Lake.