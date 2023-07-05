WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whole Man Ministries, which is a local church, is expanding its outreach program to offer housing to homeless veterans and low-income families.

Now it’s preparing to start a new project to provide more homes.

“We love to do outreach. One of our favorite programs that continues over the last 13 years. We’ve been in the community doing housing for homeless veterans and for low-income people,” said Pastor Camilla Washington, with Whole Man Ministries.

Washington and her husband Bishop Barry Washington partnered with Winston-Salem to expand their efforts to provide affordable housing in the city.

They acquired property at 6111 University Parkway for the new project.

“We received a grant of $450,000 from the city of Winston-Salem. We’re thankful for that … and also we are in the process of putting the hand to the plow with that with those funds. Now the total project is $652,000,” Washington said.

Whole Man Ministries has helped place 30 people in permanent housing with homes across Winston-Salem. Some of the homes are on Cameron Avenue, Thurmond Street and Peden Street.

This new project on the University Parkway property will feature a single-family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and three two-bedroom apartments.

”This will probably be one of the biggest projects that we’ve taken on, and we already have ten or 12 different places in the city of Winston-Salem,” Washington said.

The house and apartments are expected to need a lot of work with the project estimated to take between eight to 12 months to complete.

“These units were built in 1972, and they were built in the early seventies, and so they’re dated,” Washington said.

The project will kick off on July 10. During the first week, the ministry will get a helping hand from sixth to twelfth-grade students participating in the Love Out Loud student camp.

“We need to think creatively around affordable housing but also housing resources and the people that are in need of housing being able to access those resources. And what Bishop’s doing is creating more and more initiatives to creatively start to think about solving those problems,” said Christopher Dolon, Love Out Loud Student camp director.

“I always say if you get involved with homeless ministries … you put in a brick,” Washington said. “You may not be out there, but if you put funding up or you put in sweat equity then you’re part of housing those homeless veterans. You’re part of housing those low-income people. And it blesses us to be able to do the work that we do.”

Whole Man Ministries is connected with other agencies and Veterans Affairs to determine who will live on the property.

They hope to have 25 committed volunteers to help with renovations.