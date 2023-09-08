WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the years, we’ve seen the Hispanic and Latino communities grow.

This weekend, Winston-Salem’s Fiesta 2023 will demonstrate that expansion.

Tents, seats and the main stage are just a glimpse of what’s in store inside Truist Stadium ahead of 2023’s Fiesta.

It’s a place to enjoy and learn about Hispanic and Latino culture.

“Here’s an event like Fiesta that brings so many people together, that’s a good place for smaller or local businesses to make a direct connection,” CEO of Puroast Coffee Kerry Sachs said.

The Fiesta features various different ways people can learn about Hispanic culture, and there will be more than a dozen vendors showcasing their products.

One of those vendors focuses on Latino food, and one of those is a food truck called Cilantro and Tacos.

“I feel proud to be … Latino or Mexican and bring my food, so everybody can taste it,” owner of Cilantro and Tacos Jesus Santiago said.

Other vendors focus on jewelry, showcasing what they have to offer to the community.

“We wanted to connect with our Latinos there, and I know that a lot of people don’t know of us still,” co-owner of Alvarado Jewelry Flor Alonzo said.

You can also learn more about the history behind authentic Venezuelan coffee.

It’s the simple things that people will experience at the Fiesta and see how much Winston-Salem has become more diverse.

“I believe diversity is always a plus. It brings an opportunity for us to learn about one another … As individuals of Hispanic, Latin American descent, that’s a very broad concept,” Hispanic League Board Member Luly Beckles said.

The Hispanic community in the state is growing.

The 2020 census report shows a 40 percent increase of Latinos in North Carolina.

It’s growth that you could start noticing your area.

“We definitely have more of a presence in our community. You can find and see more bilingual individuals working in the healthcare field, educational field,” Beckles said.

Organizers expect to see at least 20,000 people come out and enjoy the festival this weekend.

The event will kick off tomorrow at 11 a.m. Admission is free.