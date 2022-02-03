Winston-Salem business owner prioritize employee safety over business during evacuation; ‘stuff can be replaced’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Lights off, doors locked and a closed sign posted on doors of businesses around the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

The owners of Haley European Motors told FOX8 they are starting to feel the effects of the voluntary evacuation. This is the third time the shop had to close this year because of winter weather, a power outage and now the plant fire.

“Stuff can be replaced, cars can be replaced, but people can’t,” said Serah Haley, owner of Haley European Motors on Brownsboro Road.

Haley’s business came to a screeching halt when the fire started a street away Monday night.

“People’s vehicles are trapped in our shop right now and they were expecting those to get back on the road and so the effects of it are just expanding far simply being able to get in and do some work in there,” she said.

Haley wasn’t fully aware a plant with hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate was so close to her shop.

Her concerns about the employees and customers outweigh the loss of any profits.

“We as business owners could think we just need to get back in and get people’s cars out but we can’t take the risk of putting anybody’s life in jeopardy and the fact that anything could happen at any moment,” she said.

For now, she and her nine employees will stay away from the business and wait for firefighters to give them the all-clear to return.

“As long as our people are out and our people are safe we’re just going to kind of take it a day and an hour at a time,” she said.

Haley told FOX8 they’re not able to work remotely like other companies. They plan to work overtime to catch up on things once the door reopens.