WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After an incredible 65-year career as one of Winston-Salem’s most beloved barbers, Harold Brandon has officially hung up his clippers and retired.

With his infectious smile, laughter and exceptional hairstyling skills, Brandon bid farewell to his loyal customers and the community that cherished his services.

On his last day of work, a heartfelt gathering took place at Brandon’s barbershop, which was filled with customers and family members who came to honor the longtime barber. The barbershop was filled with shared stories, laughter and the presence of those whose hair had been cut by Brandon over the years. He was sporting a sash, sunglasses and a crown that declared “The Legend Has Retired.”

Throughout his career, Brandon has provided haircuts to a wide range of people in Winston-Salem. From famous athletes and politicians to regular folks, his chair has always welcomed clients from all walks of life, regardless of status or background.

Brandon’s commitment to his craft ensured that every person received the best possible haircut.

Reflecting on his journey, Brandon shared a valuable lesson he learned during his many years in the industry.

“You can’t make everyone happy,” he said.

As he enters retirement, Brandon looks forward to embracing new adventures. On his first day off, he plans to indulge in his passion for gardening by tending to his beloved tomatoes and squash.