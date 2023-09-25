WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A bar fight involving nearly 20 people in Winston-Salem sent a security guard to the hospital over the weekend.

Eric Zyglis, the owner of Thirsty Pallet in Winston-Salem, says two people throwing drinks at each other led to a large bar fight.

Winston-Salem police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Zyglis says one of his security guards was injured.

“A chair was used to hit one of our bouncers as a potential weapon,” he said.

Zyglis says a few folks online claim an employee started the fight, but he says that’s not true.

“One of the patrons ended up going behind the bar, throwing things. That’s when people were confused and thought it was an employee that was involved. I can reassure you that when this all comes out, it was not an employee who did any of this. Unfortunately, we had an incident … It’s not anything you want to see,” Zyglis said.

Investigators say most of the suspects had left the scene by the time the first officer got there. A video shows some people taking off as that officer pulled up.

The bounce, who Zyglis wants to keep anonymous, was taken to hospital with a few bruises and has since been released.

Though no one has been arrested yet, he hopes folks who enjoy Winston-Salem’s night life won’t let this brawl ruin Thirsty Pallet’s image.

“Winston-Salem is a safe place to go. There are some bad apples, and I hope Winston-Salem PD holds these people accountable for what they did,” Zyglis said.

If you have any information about the fight, you’re asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.