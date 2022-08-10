WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple southern cities are among the cheapest US cities to live in, including one right here in the Piedmont Triad.
Winston-Salem is 19 on the list of 25 cities, according to financial analysts with Kiplinger.
The cost of living in the city of 671,156 is 14.9% below the US average, and the unemployment rate is at 4%
The Winston-Salem median household income is $52,607, while the median home value is $157,700.
North Carolina isn’t the only southern state represented on the list. Alabama, Tennesee and Texas have multiple entries.
The full list of cheapest US cities is provided below:
25.) Fort Wayne, Indiana
24.) Tulsa, Oklahoma
23.) Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa
22.) Mobile, Alabama
21.) Lake Charles, Louisiana
20.) Topeka, Kansas
19.) Winston-Salem, North Carolina
18.) Memphis, Tennessee
17.) Hattiesburg, Mississippi
16.) Florence, Alabama
15.) Conway, Arkansas
14.) Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas
13.) Decatur, Illinois
12.) Decatur/Hartselle, Alabama
11.) Jackson, Tennessee
10.) Kokomo, Indiana
9.) Augusta-Aiken, Georgia/South Carolina
8.) Joplin, Missouri
7.) Knoxville, Tennessee
6.) Anniston, Alabama
5.) Amarillo, Texas
4.) Jackson, Mississippi
3.) McAllen, Texas
2.) Harlingen, Texas
1.) Kalamazoo, Michigan
The list was based on the Council for Community and Economic Research’s calculations of living expenses in 267 urban areas.
The list was then narrowed down to metro areas with populations of at least 50,000.
C2Er’s cost of living index measures prices for groceries, healthcare, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous goods and services.