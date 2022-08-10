WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple southern cities are among the cheapest US cities to live in, including one right here in the Piedmont Triad.

Winston-Salem is 19 on the list of 25 cities, according to financial analysts with Kiplinger.

The cost of living in the city of 671,156 is 14.9% below the US average, and the unemployment rate is at 4%

The Winston-Salem median household income is $52,607, while the median home value is $157,700.

North Carolina isn’t the only southern state represented on the list. Alabama, Tennesee and Texas have multiple entries.

The full list of cheapest US cities is provided below:

25.) Fort Wayne, Indiana

24.) Tulsa, Oklahoma

23.) Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa

22.) Mobile, Alabama

21.) Lake Charles, Louisiana

20.) Topeka, Kansas

19.) Winston-Salem, North Carolina

18.) Memphis, Tennessee

17.) Hattiesburg, Mississippi

16.) Florence, Alabama

15.) Conway, Arkansas

14.) Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas

13.) Decatur, Illinois

12.) Decatur/Hartselle, Alabama

11.) Jackson, Tennessee

10.) Kokomo, Indiana

9.) Augusta-Aiken, Georgia/South Carolina

8.) Joplin, Missouri

7.) Knoxville, Tennessee

6.) Anniston, Alabama

5.) Amarillo, Texas

4.) Jackson, Mississippi

3.) McAllen, Texas

2.) Harlingen, Texas

1.) Kalamazoo, Michigan

The list was based on the Council for Community and Economic Research’s calculations of living expenses in 267 urban areas.

The list was then narrowed down to metro areas with populations of at least 50,000.

C2Er’s cost of living index measures prices for groceries, healthcare, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous goods and services.