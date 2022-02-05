Breathe easy! Winston-Salem air safe as wind clears away smoke from fertilizer plant fire, experts say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Board said the air quality in Winston-Salem is in good, breathable condition.

Director of Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Minor Barnette said residents in Winston-Salem shouldn’t be concerned with the air quality after the recent fire.

“When we compare the conditions that we are measuring and observing today and yesterday and compare the conditions to Monday night through Wednesday, what we’re seeing now is much improved,” said Barnette.

Barnette said officials have been monitoring the air quality since Monday and have noticed a positive trend, which has been considered breathable for people.

“For a normal, healthy teenager or adult, the risk of a negative health impact from a short-term exposure is a lot less than it is from somebody who’s elderly or has an underlying health condition,” said Barnette.

Barnette said city officials reduced the evacuation from 1 mile to 660 feet, allowing people to go back home, after evaluating the threat to the public.

“It was a 1-mile radius that was established, and it was to protect them should there be a detonation of several hundred pounds of ammonium nitrate. Plus, it would release a massive amount of air pollution that would also put people at high risk,” said Barnette.

Barnette said those in perfect health won’t feel any effects from the smoke. Health officials said people with underlying issues should take extra precautions when outside.

“If it’s not clearly visible but you can smell it outside and start feeling any symptoms of respiratory irritation from your nose, your throat, and air passageways, it would be a good idea to go back inside until it clears out from the area,” said Barnette.

Officials said the wind patterns in the next few days will help move the smoke, and people will start seeing less smoke in the air and the smell of a burning odor.

Officials said people can check the air quality by entering their zip code into AirNow’s online tool for more clarity at home.