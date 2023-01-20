WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home.

Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root.

“Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s do it together. Let’s do it with the sheriff’s department. Let’s do it with the chief. Let’s do it with the city council,” Gist said.

Gist said activists are working in the community to stop gun violence by going into the neighborhoods and talking to families and young people, but more help is needed from city leaders.

“Every activist in this community is taking a stand. We need city officials to meet us halfway and do their part. There need to be programs that cater to young people. All the killings that have been happening in the city are dealing with young people,” Gist said.

Gist said programs that would get young people off the street and into activists are needed more than ever. He said programs are one of many ways to deter gun violence and keep young people out of gangs and other activities that would put them on the wrong path.

According to Winston Salem police, there have been 16 non-fatal victims of gun violence and three homicides compared to 25 homicides in 2022 and 30 in 2021.

The latest victim of gun violence is 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales. She died in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet in Weston Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kane Bowen was hit by a bullet and died early Thursday inside the Burke Street Pub where Makenzi Dalton was also hit by a bullet and survived.