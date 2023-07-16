WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old is missing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Jahnill Pond was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. and is believed to have walked away from his home on the 4000 block of Meredith Woods Lane.

Pond is described as follows:

  • 16-years-old
  • 5 feet 8 inches tall
  • 114 pounds
  • Long dreadlocks
  • Wearing a long sleeve green shit with “Be Kind” in white letters on the front
  • Wearing black pants with a grey stripe on the side
  • Wearing black shoe
  • Also known by the nickname “Pondie”

Pond is autistic but will respond to his name if you call out to him, according to police.

A Silver Alert is in the process of being activated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717.