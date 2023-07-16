WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old is missing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Jahnill Pond was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. and is believed to have walked away from his home on the 4000 block of Meredith Woods Lane.

Pond is described as follows:

16-years-old

5 feet 8 inches tall

114 pounds

Long dreadlocks

Wearing a long sleeve green shit with “Be Kind” in white letters on the front

Wearing black pants with a grey stripe on the side

Wearing black shoe

Also known by the nickname “Pondie”

Pond is autistic but will respond to his name if you call out to him, according to police.

A Silver Alert is in the process of being activated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717.