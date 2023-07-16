WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old is missing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Jahnill Pond was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. and is believed to have walked away from his home on the 4000 block of Meredith Woods Lane.
Pond is described as follows:
- 16-years-old
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- 114 pounds
- Long dreadlocks
- Wearing a long sleeve green shit with “Be Kind” in white letters on the front
- Wearing black pants with a grey stripe on the side
- Wearing black shoe
- Also known by the nickname “Pondie”
Pond is autistic but will respond to his name if you call out to him, according to police.
A Silver Alert is in the process of being activated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717.