WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The shuttered Winston Cup Museum may live on in a new form.

The Winston Cup Museum officially closed on Dec. 16, closing out its 19-year run, amid owner William Spencer’s ongoing legal battle with ITG Brands, the company that holds the rights to the Winston brand.

On Monday, Winston Cup Museum owner Will Spencer released a statement revealing plans to create “a new digital platform” called “Win Cup Museum.” Spencer says he is working on building a website and a presence on social media. The platform will be a place to “follow [Spencer’s] love of all things car related from stories, photos, car restoration, interviews, and more great content with Stapleton42 and Colbert Seagraves.”

The full statement from Will Spencer is included below.

The Winston Cup Museum has always been a place to celebrate racing history, honor RJ Reynolds and Sports Marketing Enterprises contributions to the sport, and give fans a place to come and walk down memory lane. And as most museums can attest to this fact, it has never been a revenue generator. But preserving this history was never about money, it was about bringing joy to other people who loved this era of racing like me. From the race fans who have visited from all over the world, to the race car drivers from the 1960s to early 2000s who have come to see their own cars on display, it was always about them Creating the museum has been one of my greatest accomplishments and joys in my life. I take great pride in what I collected and built. And as you can imagine, it is very hard to see it come to an end under such difficult circumstances. But, just like every good chapter in a book, there’s an ending, and I believe the time is right for that ending and new beginning. My love of history, racing, and cars has not been diminished by everything that has happened. I’m even more passionate about finding ways to talk about my own experiences in the motorsports industry, my personal car collection, and saving old race cars. And because I still have a lot to share I will be creating a new digital platform called “Win Cup Museum” where you can continue to follow my love of all things car related from stories, photos, car restoration, interviews, and more great content with Stapleton42 and Colbert Seagraves. We are in the process of building out the website and social media platforms and they will be available soon. There are no words to express my gratitude for the support we have received from you all. It’s been overwhelming and humbling. It has reminded me that there are many people who understand where this passion comes from and I’m honored that you all have taken the time to express your support through your social media posts, your comments and for those of you who were able to come out and visit the museum one last time. With Gratitude, Will Spencer

Battle with ITG Brands

The Winston Cup Museum first announced that the museum would be closing in July, attributing the decision to the ITG legal battle. The museum would later double back on the decision to close in September before admitting defeat to financial issues in November.

In July, Spencer said in a statement, “As everyone is fully aware, ITG has filed numerous lawsuits against me, my wife, our primary businesses, and the museum saying that ITG’s purchase of Winston Cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 2015 somehow gave it ownership of Winston Cup history. They claim we are infringing on their ability to market their cigarettes to racing fans. “

ITG Brands has since said that the brand’s issues with Spencer began when Spencer and his company JKS Incorporated allegedly sold ITG property. According to court documents filed by ITG’s team, the tobacco company had allowed JKS to store ITG’s vehicles, lighting equipment and other property for ITG events, but JKS reportedly “converted the property and sold the property to ITG’s detriment.” Multiple attempts at negotiating a resolution have failed.

In the latest twist, ITG asked a judge to hold Spencer in criminal contempt for sharing a video to the Winston Cup Museum Facebook page in which an interviewer says that ITG has been “bullying” Spencer. ITG Brands said that sharing the video violated a court agreement in which Spencer agreed he would not “make any defamatory or disparaging statements” against ITG Brands on social media, according to the filing.

History of the museum

According to Spencer, the Winston Cup Museum opened in 2005 “as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for their 33-year sponsorship of the Winston Cup Series and as a “gift” to the City of Winston-Salem to help “preserve our unique place in NASCAR history.”

R.J. Reynolds debuted the Winston brand of cigarettes in 1954, and, in 1971, NASCAR launched the Winston Cup Series when the Winston brand became the title sponsor of NASCAR’s elite division, according to the history on the museum’s website. That sponsorship — and the Winston Cup Series — ended in 2003.

The Winston Cup era is considered by most racing fans to be the “modern era” of NASCAR. The popularity of the sport grew substantially during this time, defined by racing legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

R.J. Reynolds later sold the brand, along with Salem and Kool, to Imperial Tobacco Group, now Imperial Brands, in June 2015. ITG Brands, founded in 2015 and based in Greensboro, is a subsidiary of Imperial.

In July 2023, Spencer announced that, after four years of legal battles, the museum would close. He said, ultimately, the battle was not worth the material or personal cost.

However, the museum opened its doors once again on Sept. 1. The museum announced on Sept. 13 that Spencer agreed to rebrand the museum within 90 days, launching a community poll to decide on the new name.

While the museum did ultimately land on a new name — “The Ralph Seagraves Memorial Museum” — it would never be used. In November, the museum said it would close on Dec. 16, an end to its 19-year-long run.