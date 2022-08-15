WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Winston-Salem, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $322,865 prize.

The ticket was bought for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

It was sold at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.

The ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls in the drawing to win the $322,865 jackpot.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 21-29-30-34-36

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the March 3 drawing.

