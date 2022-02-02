Why can the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem store tons of explosive material?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Since the fire started at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant, many have had questions about the safety of the building.

According to inspection reports from the last 3 years, the building has been deemed safe. Every inspection since 2019 has been passed. There was one violation for fire extinguishers in 2019.

We also reached out to the chief fire code consultant for the state of North Carolina, Charlie Johnson, to dig deeper. Johnson explained that the facility is practically “grandfathered” in under the regulations that were in place when it was built 80 years ago.

He says some buildings may not need to change anything as the years pass and codes are updated. He says existing buildings are only required to comply with the codes that were in effect when they were originally constructed.

As far as the 600 tons of combustible materials being held inside the building, Johnson says those were probably within proper codes as well. He explained that the amount of materials allowed varies from building to building based on several factors like construction and how much of the material is stored.

“When dealing with hazardous materials from a code standpoint, all materials are grouped as either health or physical hazards and then classified based on the product. Ammonium nitrate would not be classified as ‘combustible’ but would be classified as an oxidizer and unstable reactive, and both classes would be considered physical hazards.” Johnson wrote.

Right now, leaders at the state and local level are focusing on putting the fire out and keeping the surrounding community safe.