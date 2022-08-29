RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Who owns the Confederate statue that the city of Winston-Salem removed from private property and placed into storage more than three years ago? What should happen to the statue?

If you can answer the first question, you no doubt can answer the second. And those are the issues about which the North Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday.

Attorneys for the United Daughters of the Confederacy argued that even though the organization doesn’t own the statue it should essentially have a voice in whether it was removed from the old Forsyth County Courthouse property, as the city did in March 2019.

This head-spinning argument is because Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan in May 2019 dismissed a suit filed by the UDC that had sought to keep the monument in place and said the city did what it needed to do when it acted on a request from a property owner to remove the statue, which twice had been vandalized.

And by a 2-1 margin the North Carolina Court of Appeals agreed with Morgan and said the city had the right to remove the statue.

To set the scene before we get to the court arguments: The statue was erected in 1905 by members of the UDC, court documents establish, at the intersection of Fourth and Liberty streets, on property that was once the Forsyth County Courthouse.

In 2014 that property was sold to a private entity – Winston Courthouse LLC – which converted the property to private apartments. It also is on the National Register of Historic Places.

After the monument was vandalized – first following the deadly riot by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and then again about a year later – the owner of the property asked the city to remove it as a public nuisance, the court records show.

City Attorney Angela Carmon said that the city – “as a matter of courtesy” – sent a letter to the UDC saying that the monument would be removed as a public nuisance. That was because, she said, the UDC had in 2012 established it owned the statue, and no other entity has.

“The county has never claimed ownership,” she told justices on Monday. “The city of Winston-Salem hasn’t. Winston Courthouse LLC hasn’t. Our position is that it’s privately owned.”

The city removed the statue in March 2019 and stored it with the idea the owner would move it to a new location, which officials had suggested should be Salem Cemetery, because more than three dozen Confederate veterans are buried in rows there.

At the time, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told WGHP that he expected the statue would remain in storage for about two months. The rate is $295. That means the city has paid more than $12,000 to keep the statue safe while this case has wound its way through the courts.

Carmon told justices that the city did not charge anyone for the removal or storage or threaten to do so. Attorney James Davis, representing the UDC, disputed that, saying, “I don’t buy courtesy or goodwill. They wanted to move that statute and wanted to have someone pay for it.”

Supreme Court hearing

This is the essence of the roughly hour-long hearing under which each of the seven justices at one time or another questioned Davis, Carmon or the attorneys representing the landowner and Forsyth County.

The questions from Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. appeared to be focused on province: Who owns the statue and how was that decided? The questions bore in on whether the UDC had standing – because it claimed it wasn’t the owner but then wanted to be able to sue to keep the statue in place – was appropriate.

Because no one is establishing that province, how the statue must be conveyed is at the heart of the dispute. It could fall to the North Carolina Department of Cultural and Natural Resources, it was suggested. Or what about the fact that it was designated a national historic place?

This situation continued to be argued to some extent because in his dissent Appellate Judge John Marsh Tyson said: “The Memorial was erected by county order, dedicated and maintained on reserved property easements to the county. The City of Winston-Salem has no lawful basis to declare the Memorial to be a public nuisance or to pre-emptively demand and then unilaterally remove it from a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places without prior permission or agreement. The City of Winston-Salem can only act to seek removal of the Monument after compliance with the applicable federal and state statutes.”

That’s how we got to Monday’s hearing and where we left it when the clock ran out on Davis’s arguments.

“There were acts of vandalism but no threat to person or property,” he argued in his final words. “The court would establish if a public nuisance exists.”

Citizens were concerned

Carmon had told the court that the monument was removed because of the citizens’ concern. The property owner, she said, had heard concerns from residents “about what they were seeing out their windows.”

Her letter from December 2018 said:

“It is clear that the tenor of the vandal’s message has escalated and the intensity of the same is not likely to wane with the passage of time. The City is not in a position to provide constant security checks necessary for the protection of the statue and to mitigate the recurring acts of vandalism.”

She said that letter was sent because officials wanted to be transparent about what was happening.

“Before we removed the monument, we wanted to let everybody know what would happen,” she said. “We let UDC know based on [its] prior assertions of ownership. We didn’t want the city to be subject to claims of not being transparent. We wanted to be open about what would take place.”

But UDC filed a second suit in May 2020 asserting its ownership of the statue. “In a nutshell, the city had no legal right to take possession of the monument, let alone remove it from its 117-year-old location,” Davis wrote in an email to the Winston-Salem Journal.

But when Newby questioned Carmon about that on Monday, she responded clearly that the UDC was saying otherwise.

“There is no claim by UDC to ownership,” she said. “No one is claiming ownership.”