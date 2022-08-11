WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours.

A vehicle crash and downed utility lines are causing the backup and traffic is being rerouted through various nearby parking lots.

Winston-Salem fire has sent crews to the scene to help clean up the around 30 gallons of oil spilled in the roadway from the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.