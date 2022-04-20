WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy intersection near a grocery store is shut down this morning in the Triad.

A water main break has closed the intersection of South Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. City officials say that people in the area might be without water temporarily.

The intersection is closed for now, and according to officials will remain closed for a while longer.

Water has been spilling onto South Hawthorne Road since 1 a.m. Wednesday, and crews have been working for a while to get control of the spillage.

The intersection closure will likely impact drivers in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem this morning. The break happened directly in front of the Food Lion and the Shops at Ardmore Village.

City utility officials aren’t sure what caused the break, but sudden changes in temperatures have impacted pipes in the past.

Police hope to have the area open by 7 a.m., but it could be longer.