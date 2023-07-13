WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested in Guilford County after allegedly abusing her 4-month-old baby.

According to court documents, Olivia Ariel Vance is in the Guilford County Jail for a count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries. The warrants were issued out of Forsyth County, where Vance is listed as a resident, in May. Documents show the alleged incident occurred in August 2022.

Warrants state that Vance fractured several of her then-four-month-old son’s ribs.

Vance was arrested in Guilford County on Wednesday and booked into jail by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and given a $100,000 bond.