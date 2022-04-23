WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students at Mount Tabor High School organized a Walk-A-Thon to aid the ongoing Ukrainian refugee crisis on Saturday.

The goal of the Walk-A-Thon was to raise money and awareness of the issues facing victims of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

Events held included a 2k walk for $15, a 5k non-competitive run for $20 and a 5k competitive run for $25.

Students and community members alike showed up and participated in the Walk-A-Thon.

Photos courtesy of Laurie Schaefer

Those who participated received a t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

Prizes were given to the top runners in each category as well.

More importantly, the proceeds provided much-needed emergency aid to refugees attempting to leave the war zone.