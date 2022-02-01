Wake Forest University classes canceled Wednesday as evacuations continue after fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University canceled classes for students on Wednesday as evacuations continue, according to a Wake Alert.

The alert states:

WFU classes canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2. Overnight housing available for those evacuating. See email, wakealert.wfu.edu for details.

Winston-Salem officials held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on air quality and when they will be satisfied there is no risk of explosion at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

Anyone who has respiratory issues is urged to stay inside. The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection (FCEAP) is asking people, especially children, to avoid outdoor activity if they can see or smell the smoke or fumes from the fire.

The FCEAP will provide updates if conditions change and until local impacts to air quality subside.

The plume of smoke is vertical, but the wind direction into Tuesday evening will blow northwest. Anyone northwest of the plant should expect to see haze in the air and smell an odor similar to spent fireworks, sulfur and ammonia. The haze is not particularly toxic but should still be avoided.

Officials are likely going to maintain the one-mile evacuation distance for 48 hours or until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.