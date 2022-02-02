Wake Forest University classes canceled for rest of week as fertilizer plant fire continues to burn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University canceled classes for students on Thursday and Friday as the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant continues to burn, according to a Wake Alert.

The university’s full statement is provided below:

“Following the University’s announcement today that classes and normal operations would resume tomorrow, we received additional information from students and families regarding the scope and degree of challenges faced by those displaced. This understanding has informed a decision by academic leadership to cancel classes on the Reynolda Campus, Wake Downtown and Brookstown for the remainder of the week – Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4. Classes at Wake Forest’s other locations will continue to operate normally.

It is important to understand that this decision will have significant effects on the academic calendar. To ensure we provide the needed number of instructional days this semester, the Provost and academic deans will determine how the four days missed this week will be made up during the remainder of this semester. Make-up dates will be shared soon.

The Reynolda Campus remains open, with all administrative and student support offices operating. Scheduled campus activities may continue at the discretion of event organizers.

Conversations with local officials this afternoon, including the Winston-Salem Fire Department Chief, confirmed that areas outside the one-mile voluntary evacuation radius are safe to continue operations. All K-12 schools in Winston-Salem are open with the exception of one that lies within the voluntary evacuation area. In addition, EPA air-quality readings on and near campus continue to indicate that the air currently poses no threat to individual health and is safe to breathe. Intermittent smoke could cause irritation for those with respiratory concerns, and public health officials continue to advise people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods when smoke is present.

We understand the past several days have been challenging, and the decisions have come quickly. Please know that we are here to support you. For questions, including urgent housing needs, students and families should contact the University Call Center at 336-758-7500, which will be open until 9 p.m. EST tonight and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST tomorrow.

Wake Forest will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information and direction as it becomes available.”