WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem teen faces multiple charges after a juvenile victim was shot in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Aug. 8, Winston-Salem officers responded to a report of a person shot on Bridgton Place Drive.

Arriving officers found a juvenile victim who had been shot three times in his upper torso.

Investigators say the victim was shot while at the corner of Bridgton Place Drive and Bridgton Drive by a male suspect, later identified as Kameron Laron Wray, 19, of Winston-Salem, who was possibly driving a small red passenger vehicle with trunk damage.

The suspect vehicle left the area before police arrived.

Officers found five spent 9mm shell casings in the road on Bridgton Place Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The victim’s injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening at this time.

On Aug. 11, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Wray for:

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury

two counts of attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

five counts of discharging of firearms in the city limits

He was arrested on Aug. 11 at an apartment on Weatherwood Court. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the apartment.

The search warrant was granted and executed. The following items of evidence were seized:

9mm Taurus G2C handgun

14 grams of marijuana

drug Paraphernalia

iPhone

Wray was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and his warrants were served on him for the above listed charges.

He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Wray was held on a $260,866 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.