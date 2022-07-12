WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mineral Springs volunteer firefighters are mourning the loss of a junior firefighter who they say died on Monday after a crash.

Junior Firefighter Landon Munn was devoted to his friends and joined the fire department because his father had been a firefighter, and he wanted to make a difference, according to a statement released by Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 18.

The full statement is provided below:

“It is with great sadness we ask for prayers and comfort for the Family, Friends, and Fellow Member’s of Minerals Springs Fire & Rescue Junior Firefighter Landon Munn. Unfortunately Landon was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday evening and succumbed to his injuries this morning. Landon was a carring devoted young man who was friends to many. When he joined the department he was asked what his goal was or why he wanted to volunteer and he quickly said his dad had been in the fire service when he was younger and wanted to help others and make a difference the same way. Sadly that time was cut short. Thank you Landon rest easy and continue to watch over us.”