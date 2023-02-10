WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle.

At the scene, officers found Johordon Davis, 24, of Thomasville, suffering from a gunshot wound on the left side of his neck. Inside the apartment, officers also found a 43-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds: one to her buttocks, and another to her thigh.

Police believe Davis and his mother, 52, were at the apartment to pick up his belongings from the home of his ex-girlfriend, 19. The 43-year-old shooting victim and her 38-year-old wife were also at the home.

Officers say Davis became angry and attacked his ex, his mother and the 43-year-old woman. The 38-year-old woman pulled out a .380 caliber handgun and tried to shoot the man to stop the attack. The gunshots instead struck her wife twice.

Davis then reportedly attacked the 38-year-old woman and fought with her over the gun. During the struggle, the two ended up in the parking lot. The woman was able to fire a shot, hitting Davis in the side of his neck.

Forsyth County EMS took Davis and the female victim to a hospital. The man had suffered serious injuries, and the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The district attorney concluded that the 38-year-old shot Davis in self-defense and shot her wife accidentally. No charges were filed.

Police plan to seek charges for multiple counts of assault on a female against Davis once he is released from the hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips may not be made anonymously.