WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire in Winston-Salem has displaced several people.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out Wednesday that they had crews on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Beth Avenue. According to the tweet, three people were displaced and one of the occupants was treated by EMS.

No word on the cause of the fire, but officials believe it originated in a bedroom. The person treated on scene by EMS was not transported.