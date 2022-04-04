WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police tweeted a video of a minivan being removed from a Triad lake Monday.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they found a vehicle in Winston Lake on Monday. This is the second vehicle pulled from the lake after a car believed to be connected to a 2006 missing person case was removed on Saturday.

Police say that the van was found thanks to special sonar used by Adventures with Purpose, who assisted in the initial car removal on Saturday.

This was a joint removal effort with Winston-Salem fire, High Point Fire Water Rescue and Fulp’s Wrecking Service.