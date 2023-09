WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were forced out of their home by a fire in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Crews responded to a home on the 1600 block of Kesteven Road at 3:54 p.m.

People were inside the home at the time and made it out of the home safely. One person was treated by EMS for smoke inhalation

Firefighters have not identified the cause of the fire.