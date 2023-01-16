WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet.

According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

It is not known where this happened and police have not yet found a crime scene.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

This is the sixth reported shooting in Winston-Salem since Saturday. A 12-year-old girl died after a shooting Sunday, and multiple other people, mostly juveniles, have been injured.