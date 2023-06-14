WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting and armed robbery that took place early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 5100 block of Old Rural Hall Road after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found the victim outside a neighbor’s home suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim had come home and was approached by two masked men who took the victim’s vehicle and other personal items. The victim was shot at some point during the robbery.

The suspects are described as follows:

Black men

One of slender build, one of medium build

Both were dressed in all black, wearing masks

Police say that the investigation is “in its very early stages.” There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.