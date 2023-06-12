WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A carjacking incident unfolded early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, frightening mother and wife as it occurred just steps away from her home.

Anna Castro-Amaya, the victim of this terrifying encounter, provided a harrowing account of the incident. She says two masked and armed men emerged from a nearby wooded trail and approached her in the parking lot. With a gun pointed at her forehead, they demanded her immediate exit from the vehicle.

“The guy opened my door and put the gun on my forehead and said, ‘Get out of the car, or we will kill you.’ The other guy came into my car in the back seat behind me, so I had to get out of the car,” she said.

Despite the distressing situation, Castro-Amaya was able to capture a short, albeit shaky, video of the suspects fleeing in her vehicle using her phone. Describing her fear and distress, she admitted.

“I’ve been crying… I started crying the moment I saw the guns because I thought they were going to kill me.”

The stolen vehicle, a 2012 purple Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina license plate FFC-6845, is currently missing, and the identities of the suspects remain unknown.

“In that moment, I think about my daughter because she was in the apartment and I know the door was locked but I was scared about that. What are they going to do with me?”

Emphasizing the importance of community safety, Castro-Amaya called for increased police presence during nighttime hours.

“This place is now not safe, and we need a little bit more police checking at night,” she urged.

Winston-Salem Police are urging anyone with information or who may have spotted a vehicle matching the description to come forward. They can contact the Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Updates on the case will be provided as developments arise.